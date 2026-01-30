Call for applications for two judges issued

The Ministry for Justice has issued a call for applications for the appointment of two judges.

Applicants who meet the criteria set out in the Constitution of Malta and who express their interest will be assessed by the Judicial Appointments Committee.

Following the evaluation process, the committee will submit the names of three candidates for each vacancy to the President for consideration and selection.

The ministry said the call reaffirms its commitment to strengthening what it described as the largest judiciary in the country’s history. The announcement follows the appointment, just a day earlier, of one judge and three magistrates.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said the continued and consistent strengthening of the judiciary complements the wide-ranging reforms currently under way in Malta’s justice sector.

He said investment in human resources and specialisation is key to raising standards and improving efficiency within the system.

Interested candidates must submit their application, together with all required documentation, to the Secretary of the Judicial Appointments Committee by no later than 12pm on Friday 20 February 2026.