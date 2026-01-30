Advocates chamber slams premature public discussion of potential nominees for chief justice

Public debate over the appointment of Malta’s next chief justice has prompted concern from the Chamber of Advocates, which warned that the process risks being politicised as prospective candidates’ names are aired before cross-party agreement is reached.

In a statement, the Chamber referred to the ongoing constitutional process governing the appointment of the chief justice and expressed unease at what it described as premature public discussion of potential nominees.

Under the Constitution, the appointment requires the backing of a two-thirds majority in parliament.

Given the sensitivity and importance of the role, the chamber said it had expected political parties to first reach agreement on a single nominee before the matter entered the public domain.

Doing otherwise, it warned, creates the risk that such a delicate appointment becomes subject to political instrumentalisation.

The chamber stressed the constitutional requirement for a two-thirds majority reflects the need for broad consensus and institutional stability at the highest level of the judiciary.

It said this spirit of consensus should also guide how the process is conducted in practice, including how it is discussed publicly.

It also issued an unequivocal condemnation of personal attacks directed at Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera whose name was mentioned in the media in recent days as a possible candidate for the post.

The chamber said such attacks, particularly those carried out on social media, were unacceptable.

“Our judges carry out their duties with seriousness and dedication,” the chamber said, adding any attack on their integrity undermines the judiciary as a whole. It said criticism that targets individuals personally, rather than focusing on principles or process, crosses a line that should not be tolerated.

The chamber warned the judiciary must be allowed to operate in an atmosphere of serenity, both during the appointment process and afterwards. For this reason, it said, a decision of this nature should not be conducted or treated as if it were a public trial.

It added public speculation and personalised debate risk placing undue pressure on members of the judiciary and could erode public confidence in the independence of the courts.

The Chamber of Advocates urged politicians to reach a decision as quickly as possible. It said the prolonged nature of the process is creating uncertainty and causing damage to the justice sector.

Any further delay, it said, serves no useful purpose and risks undermining the effective functioning of the courts at a time when trust in institutions depends heavily on stability, discretion and respect for constitutional norms.

Earlier this week, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard announced government has proposed Consuelo Scerri Herrera for chief justice.

Scerri Herrera, 61, requires a two-thirds parliamentary majority to be approved, which means she requires the Opposition's support.

However, the Opposition's support was not forthcoming at the end of an urgent Nationalist Party parliamentary group meeting called on Wednesday evening with leader Alex Borg saying he wanted the confidential discussions with the prime minister to continue.

Sources within the PN told MaltaToday Scerri Herrera’s nomination may not enjoy the support of all PN MPs and the government's surprise announcement was intended to drive a wedge.