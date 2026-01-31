Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Santa Venera

A 43-year-old man from Nepal was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Santa Venera in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The police said the incident happened at around 5am in Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud. Preliminary investigations showed that the man, who lives in Msida, was struck by a Chevrolet Spark driven by a 44-year-old woman from Ħamrun.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Monica Borg Galea has been informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry, while police investigations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.