Two more men deported from Malta in latest forced return operation

Two men have been removed from Malta and returned to their country of origin in North Africa after failing to cooperate with the authorities, the police said in a statement.

The operation was carried out by the Immigration Police and involved the forced repatriation of two men who were found to have no right to reside in Malta or elsewhere in the European Union.

One of the men had arrived in Malta last year with a group of irregular migrants. He did not qualify for international protection and remained in detention until his return was effected.

The second man was detained by soldiers of the Armed Forces of Malta after he was found hiding on a vessel within Maltese territorial waters. Upon being brought ashore, he was placed in a detention centre by the Principal Immigration Officer pending his forced repatriation.

A medical doctor from the detention services agency and an official from the monitoring board for detained persons were present during the operation.

The police said this was the fourth forced return operation carried out in January involving individuals who were not entitled to remain in Maltese or European territory.