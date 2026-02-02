Man damaged partner’s car, phone in domestic violence row in front of seven-year-old child

A 35-year-old man was arraigned in court after damaging the mobile and car of his former partner.

The man was charged on Monday over an incident which allegedley took place on 31 January.

The court heard the woman filed a report after an argument allegedly escalated while the couple were together in the car together with the woman’s daughter.

During the dispute, the accused smashed her mobile phone and damaged the car windscreen and mirror.

A seven-year-old child was present at the time of the incident.

The prosecution also told the court that a third party who was in the area witnessed the events and reported them.

The accused, who was represented by defence lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

No request for bail was made by the defence at this stage.

The prosecution requested the issuance of a protection order in favour of the alleged victim, which was granted by the court.

The accused was remanded in custody as the case continues.