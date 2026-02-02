Man threatened to kill entire family, harm himself if they did not give him drug money

A 27-year-old man from Msida has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of domestic violence, threats and abuse against his grandfather, following a police investigation into repeated incidents.

He was arraigned before the court after his grandfather, filed a report on Saturday at around 6:30am. The victim told police over the previous three weeks, his nephew had persistently demanded large sums of money, allegedly to sustain a drug habit.

The court heard that the victim would frequently find his home in a mess, and was subjected to threats whenever he refused to hand over money.

He allegedly threatened to kill the entire family and to harm himself. Other family members were also contacted by third parties over outstanding debts allegedly linked to the accused.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted on behalf of the police, explaining that the incidents happened at the family home in Msida.

He was charged with using physical, moral and psychological violence to intimidate his grandfather, repeatedly harassing him, causing him fear that violence would be used against him or other family members, and abusing an elderly dependent person under his care.

He was also charged with making threats and insults.

The accused, who was assisted by defence lawyer Rachel Tua, pleaded guilty to all charges at an early stage. The court cautioned him on the serious legal consequences of a guilty plea and granted him time to reconsider his decision.

After the warning, he confirmed his guilty plea.

The prosecution requested the issuance of a protection order in favour of the victim and his family, which the court confirmed.

On the basis of his guilty plea, the court found him guilty on all charges and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for four years.

A three-year restraining order was also issued in favour of the victim, effective immediately.

The court warned that any breach of this order would result in a fine of €7,000, and could also lead to a prison term of up to two years.

In addition, the court placed the accused under a supervision order and imposed a treatment order, aimed at addressing the underlying issues contributing to his behaviour.