Police search for man wanted by magistrate’s order
Public asked to help locate suspect sought in connection with pending case
The police are asking for the public’s help in finding Razvan Constantin Dutcovici, who is wanted by order of a magistrate.
According to the police, he is wanted by in connection to a pending court case.
Anyone with any information can contact the police by sending a message on Facebook calling the police headquarters, even anonymously, on 21 224001 or 119 or at the nearest police station and quote number 17/2025.