Police search for man wanted by magistrate’s order

Public asked to help locate suspect sought in connection with pending case

2 February 2026, 1:31pm
by Nicole Meilak
Razvan Constantin Dutcovici is wanted by police on a magistrate's orders
The police are asking for the public’s help in finding Razvan Constantin Dutcovici, who is wanted by order of a magistrate.

According to the police, he is wanted by in connection to a pending court case.

Anyone with any information can contact the police by sending a message on Facebook calling the police headquarters, even anonymously, on 21 224001 or 119 or at the nearest police station and quote number 17/2025.

