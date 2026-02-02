Constitutional Court rejects ADPD challenge on electoral seat mechanisms

The Constitutional Court has dismissed ADPD’s bid to challenge Malta’s mechanisms for gender representation and vote-based seat rebalancing, ruling that the electoral provisions do not violate the Constitution or the European Convention on Human Rights

ADPD had argued that these mechanisms were discriminatory because they only apply to parties that secure at least one seat in parliament, excluding smaller parties like itself. Under the gender mechanism, up to 12 additional seats are allocated to candidates of the under-represented sex and are shared among parties already represented in parliament.

In the 2022 election, ADPD received 4,747 first-count votes but did not win a seat. The party initially filed a case with the First Hall of the Civil Court, claiming that Malta’s electoral system disadvantaged smaller political parties. That court dismissed the claims, stating that no constitutional provisions conflicted with one another and reaffirming the supremacy of the Constitution over other laws.

ADPD appealed, contending that the court had incorrectly assumed that constitutional supremacy meant it could not be discriminatory. The Constitutional Court rejected this argument, noting that any “inconsistencies” addressed by the European Convention Act apply only to ordinary law, not the Constitution itself. Consequently, ADPD’s claims under Article 3 of the First Protocol to the European Convention on Human Rights—the right to free elections—were considered legally untenable.

The court was presided over by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, with Justices Giannino Caruana Demajo and Anthony Ellul. State Advocate lawyers represented the government, while ADPD was assisted by lawyer Claire Bonello.

ADPD leadership expressed disappointment with the ruling. Chairperson Sandra Gauci criticised the court for avoiding the issue, while deputy chairperson Carmel Cacopardo indicated that the party is exploring further legal options, including possibly appealing to the European Court of Human Rights.