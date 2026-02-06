Court hands suspended sentence to teen involved in Paceville stabbing incident

A 17-year-old boy from Birkirkara was handed a suspended prison sentence after admitting to his involvement in a violent incident in Paceville that left three British nationals injured.

The case related to an altercation that took place on 4 May, during which the teenager was found to have used a sharp object during a fight, resulting in grievous injuries to the three men. The prosecution had described the incident as a deliberate act of violence.

The teenager admitted to multiple charges, including causing grievous bodily harm, breaching public peace and causing damage to third-party property.

He was arraigned alongside two other youths: an 18-year-old salesman from St Paul’s Bay, who also pleaded guilty, and an 18-year-old unemployed man from Msida, who denied the charges.

Following his arraignment, the 17-year-old was released on bail and placed under a temporary supervision order while a probation officer prepared a pre-sentencing report.

In determining the appropriate punishment, the Juvenile Court took into account several mitigating factors, including the boy’s early admission of guilt and the fact that he had no prior criminal record.

The court also considered his young age and the nature of the charges he faced.

The pre-sentencing report indicated that the teenager had no other pending cases and had since secured employment. Family members described him as a caring and well-intentioned individual, while also acknowledging that he required guidance to help him make better decisions.

Although the probation officer noted that the teenager benefited from strong family support, the report nonetheless recommended an effective prison sentence.

During submissions, the prosecution argued that a suspended sentence would be more appropriate than immediate imprisonment, while the defence pushed for a probation order and community service instead.

The court highlighted several positive elements emerging from the report, including the absence of substance abuse issues and clean drug test results. It expressed concern over the recommendation for effective imprisonment, noting that it appeared inconsistent with the rehabilitative and restorative justice principles underpinning the Juvenile Court.

The magistrate observed that the report failed to provide sufficient justification for sending the teenager to prison and noted that he had taken tangible steps to rebuild his life since the incident.

An immediate custodial sentence, the court said, risked reversing that progress.

The court ultimately imposed a two-year prison sentence suspended for four years, along with a four-year supervision order. A three-year restraining order was also issued in favour of the three victims.

Judgment was delivered by Magistrate Abigail Critien.

AG lawyers Jurgen Dalli and Miryea Mifsud prosecuted and where ssisted by police inspectors Jonathan Cassar and Nico Zarb., while the accused was represented by Franco Debono, and Adreana Zammit.