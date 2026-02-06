Man behind alleged theft of luxury cars gets bail

A 42-year-old man from Iklin, Adrian Muscat, was arraigned on Thursday charged with money laundering and the theft of three high-value vehicles in separate incidents reported in St Julian’s.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him.

Muscat, who is self-employed, was born on 19 February 1983 in Pietà and resides in Iklin.

The case stems from a police report filed on 4 February, when officers were informed that a Rolls-Royce Ghost had been stolen from outside a hotel in St Julian’s. Investigations later established that the vehicle had been taken two days earlier, on 2 February.

During the course of the inquiry, police also discovered that two other luxury vehicles, an Audi S7 and a Bentley Continental, had been stolen in separate incidents on 1 and 2 February respectively.

According to the prosecution, the Audi S7, bearing German registration plates STA R 1389, was stolen on 1 February in St Julian’s.

The Bentley Continental, registered in Malta, was stolen on 2 February between 11am and 1pm. On the same day and within the same timeframe, a Rolls-Royce Ghost bearing Monaco registration T629 was stolen from outside the Malta Marriott Resort & Spa in Balluta Bay in St Julian’s.

The prosecution told the court CCTV footage and recordings collected during the investigation show the accused as the person who facilitated or carried out the thefts of the vehicles.

In addition to the theft charges, Muscat is also accused of committing acts of money laundering during February 2026 and in the days preceding.

The prosecution alleged he knowingly converted, transferred, concealed, retained, acquired or used property which he knew or suspected was derived directly or indirectly from criminal activity.

He was also charged with attempting to carry out such acts and with acting as an accomplice, in breach of the Criminal Code and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The prosecution further requested the court issue a freezing and seizure order on the accused’s assets, including property held by third parties, up to a value of €1 million, on the grounds that such assets may be subject to confiscation.

The defence contested the legality of the arrest, however the court ruled the arrest was valid.

The defence asked for bail to which the prosecution objected. The court after hearing both submissions, accepted the bail request with various conditions such as signing the bail book, no communications with any witnesses, amongst other.

A freezing order was also imposed on the accused.

The prosecution is being led by inspector Shawn Pawney and Attorney General lawyer Luigi Gulia, while the accused is being represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb.