Elderly man grievously hurt after getting hit by pick-up truck
An elderly man was grievously injured after he was hit by a car in Mosta on Friday morning.
Police said the 74-year-old Mosta resident was struck by the car at around 10am.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the elderly man was hit by an Isuzu pick-up truck driven by a 38-year-old Mosta resident.
The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.