Elderly man grievously hurt after getting hit by pick-up truck

An elderly man was grievously injured after he was hit by a car in Mosta on Friday morning.

Police said the 74-year-old Mosta resident was struck by the car at around 10am.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the elderly man was hit by an Isuzu pick-up truck driven by a 38-year-old Mosta resident.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.