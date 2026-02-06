menu

Elderly man grievously hurt after getting hit by pick-up truck

Preliminary investigations suggest that the elderly man was hit by an Isuzu pick-up truck driven by a 38-year-old Mosta resident

matthew_farrugia
6 February 2026, 5:58pm
by Matthew Farrugia

An elderly man was grievously injured after he was hit by a car in Mosta on Friday morning. 

Police said the 74-year-old Mosta resident was struck by the car at around 10am.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the elderly man was hit by an Isuzu pick-up truck driven by a 38-year-old Mosta resident.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a journalist at MaltaToday He was the joint-winner (2025) as upcoming...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.