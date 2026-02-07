menu

Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after collision involving two cars

matthew_farrugia
7 February 2026, 9:29am
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: Police)
A 51-year-old motorcycle driver was grievously injured after an accident in Żejtun on Friday.

The accident happened at around 7:15pm in Vjal 25 ta' Novembru.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motorcycle was involved in a collision between a Toyota Passo and a Honda Fit.

Medical teams aided the motorcycle driver before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

