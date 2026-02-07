Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after collision involving two cars

A 51-year-old motorcycle driver was grievously injured after an accident in Żejtun on Friday.

The accident happened at around 7:15pm in Vjal 25 ta' Novembru.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motorcycle was involved in a collision between a Toyota Passo and a Honda Fit.

Medical teams aided the motorcycle driver before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.