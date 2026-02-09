Former police officer handed suspended sentence for non-consensual sharing of intimate images

A former police officer, Clyde Bajada, has been handed a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and fined €4,500 after admitting to the non-consensual distribution of private sexual photographs.

The judgement, delivered by Magistrate Jean Paul Grech, followed the defendant's voluntary and unconditional admission to all charges, which included the inappropriate use of electronic communication equipment.

The court heard how the offences took place in the summer of 2024. At the time, the accused was still a serving member of the Police Force.

The victim had initially met the man when he sold her a bicycle for her children, after which a relationship developed between the two.

During this relationship, the victim sent the accused intimate photographs of herself. It later emerged that these images had been shared with third parties without her consent.

In its judgment, the court observed that the crimes were particularly serious given the defendant's position as a public officer. Magistrate Grech remarked the offences were "more grave since they were committed by a person who was entrusted with law enforcement".

The court further noted that such actions "undermine public trust in the Police Force and damage the reputation of the majority of officers who serve their duty with integrity".

While the court took into account the defendant’s clean criminal record and his early admission, it underscored the necessity of protecting the victim.

A three-year restraining order was issued, with the court warning the man of severe legal consequences should he breach the order.

In addition to the suspended sentence and the €4,500 fine, the court ordered the defendant to pay €1,161.60 in costs related to the appointment of a court expert during the proceedings.