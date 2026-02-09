Court finds 2018 fireworks law changes breached residents’ fair trial rights, awards €40,000

The First Hall of the Civil Court has ruled that legislative amendments introduced in 2018 to protect Malta’s fireworks industry breached the fair trial rights of residents who had won a decades-long court battle against a fireworks factory in Mosta.

Judge Audrey Demicoli held that changes to the Explosives Ordinance and related planning rules rendered final civil judgments in favour of landowners near the St Mary fireworks factory at Ras il-Wied practically unenforceable, in breach of Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The court awarded €40,000 in non-pecuniary damages for the frustration and mental hardship caused.

Decades of litigation

The constitutional case was filed in June 2022 by Brian Abela, Martin Attard, Emmanuel Attard, Franco Busuttil, Joseph Vella, Luke Vella and Rosanne Vella against the State Advocate and officers of the St Mary Fireworks Club of Mosta.

Their claim stemmed from ordinary civil proceedings instituted in 1989, when landowners challenged a permit issued by the former Planning Area Permits Board (PAPB) for the construction of a fireworks factory close to their agricultural land and residences.

In April 2013, the First Hall of the Civil Court ruled in their favour, finding that the factory had been built at less than the 183-metre safety distance required by Article 4 of the Explosives Ordinance from any road regularly used by motor vehicles. The court declared the PAPB permit null and without effect.

In January 2018, the Court of Appeal confirmed the judgment in full. The court held that in cases involving inherently dangerous activities such as fireworks manufacture, doubts must be resolved in favour of protecting life and health. It also ruled that nearby rural tracks regularly used by farmers with motorised machinery qualified as “roads” and “public passageways” under the law, placing the factory in breach of statutory distance requirements.

After the appeal ruling, the plaintiffs formally requested that the Police Commissioner and the Planning Authority seal the factory, remove explosives and demolish the unlawful development. The police sealed the factory in April 2018, but no enforcement action was taken by the Planning Authority.

Rapid legislative response

The appeal judgment sent shockwaves through the fireworks sector, as its interpretation of the Explosives Ordinance had wider implications for factories across Malta.

Within weeks, Parliament enacted Bill IX of 2018. Passed in March and entering into force on 3 April 2018, Act IX revised the definition of which roads counted for the 183-metre safety distance, excluding rural tracks or access roads used mainly to reach fields or the fireworks factory itself. It also clarified that the distance must be measured from the centre of the explosives magazine.

A transitory clause provided that any fireworks factory in existence since 1994 and visible in 2016 aerial photography would qualify for a permit if compliant with the Ordinance as amended, “notwithstanding any other law”.

In May 2018, Legal Notice 152 of 2018 amended the Development Notification Order to classify such existing fireworks rooms as permitted development, effectively regularising their planning status.

On that basis, St Mary factory licence-holder Louis Chetcuti reapplied for a manufacturing licence. After receiving written confirmation from a Planning Authority official that the structures fell under the new regime and were considered legal, the Police Commissioner issued a fresh licence on 15 June 2018.

Constitutional complaint

The landowners argued that the combined effect of Act XX of 2012, Act IX of 2018 and Legal Notice 152 of 2018 neutralised their hard-won civil judgments, breaching their rights under Articles 6, 8, 13 and 14 of the Convention, Article 1 of Protocol No. 1 and Protocol No. 12.

They contended that the 2018 package made it impossible to enforce the 2013 and 2018 rulings by redefining the legal framework so that the previously illegal factory could be regularised and relicensed.

The State Advocate argued that the amendments were general in nature, aimed at clarifying uncertainties and protecting Malta’s cultural heritage in fireworks. The State maintained that the civil judgments had been executed: the original permit was annulled, the factory sealed, and subsequent operations governed by a new lawful regime.

The fireworks club’s officers argued that the plaintiffs were effectively seeking a perpetual servitude preventing any fireworks manufacture on the site, which did not arise from the earlier litigation.

Court’s findings

The court rejected a preliminary objection that the club officials lacked locus standi, but upheld an objection regarding Franco Busuttil, who had acquired his land in 2007 and had not been a party to the original proceedings. His constitutional claims were therefore not entertained.

The court also held it lacked jurisdiction to consider claims under Protocol No. 12, as that protocol has not been incorporated into Maltese law.

On Article 6, the judge recalled that execution of a final judgment forms an integral part of the “trial” for fair hearing purposes. Legislative interference that renders a binding judgment ineffective can breach that right.

While acknowledging that the 2018 amendments applied nationally and benefitted many factories, and that the State has obligations to promote culture, the court stressed that in the applicants’ specific case a final appeal judgment delivered after nearly 30 years of litigation became practically unenforceable within a short time due to successive legislative interventions.

The public interest invoked was not sufficiently compelling, in these circumstances, to justify neutralising the benefit of a final judgment. The court therefore found a violation of Article 6.

By contrast, it found no substantive interference with property rights, held that safety concerns did not amount to a breach of private life rights, noted that a constitutional remedy was available, and found no evidence of discriminatory treatment.

Remedy

Despite finding a violation, the court refused to declare the 2018 amendments inapplicable to the factory, warning that this would create unequal treatment compared to other factories under the same regime.

Instead, it awarded €10,000 each to Brian Abela, Martin Vella and Emmanuel Attard, and €10,000 jointly to Joseph, Luke and Rosanne Vella as heirs of Carmelo Vella, totalling €40,000 in non-pecuniary damages.

Claims for pecuniary damages based on alleged loss in property value were dismissed, and costs relating to Busuttil’s participation were placed on him.