Driver and motorcycle driver grievously injured in separate accidents

A man and a woman were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents on Monday morning.

The first accident happened at around 10:30am in Triq tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi. Preliminary studies suggest the woman, who is 50 years old, lost control of her car and crashed into a wall.

The second accident took place around 15 minutes later in Triq Burmarrad, Burmarrad. Police said that there was a collision between a Land Rover driven by a 66-year-old man and a motorcycle driven by a 33-year-old man.

Medical teams aided the victims before they were taken to hospital.

The motorcycle driver and the woman were certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.