Repeat offender back in court over harassment and injuries to ex-partner

A man who is currently awaiting the outcome of an appeal against a 10-year prison sentence for rape was once again arraigned in court on Sunday morning.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Alamari Zamzam, who was sentenced in 2024 to 10 years’ imprisonment for the rape of a young woman, a judgment which has since been appealed and is still pending, landed once again in the dock charged with causing slight injuries to his former partner, issuing insults and threats through electronic communications, and harassing her.

The accused also faced charges relating to three separate breaches of bail conditions: one dating back to 2021, another in 2024, and a further breach of conditions imposed just over two weeks ago. In relation to the most recent breach, Zamzam pleaded guilty to threatening notorious criminal Melvin Debono through phone calls and messages.

Court records also show that in 2019, Zamzam had been charged in connection with a house robbery in Swieqi.

The court denied the accused's request for bail.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Sherona Buhagiar while defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared on behalf of the accused. The case was presided over by Magistrate Astrid May Grima.