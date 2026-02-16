Jury in Austin Mallia drug trafficking trial to enter deliberation phase

The jury in the trial of Austin Mallia is expected to begin deliberations as the presiding judge delivers her final address in court.

Proceedings before Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera are nearing their final stage, with jurors now tasked with deciding Mallia’s guilt or innocence on the remaining drug-related charges.

Mallia, a 40-year-old from Santa Venera, faces multiple accusations linked to an investigation dating back eight years. Prosecutors allege the case concerns an organised operation to traffic cannabis into Malta.

One charge will not be considered by the jury after Mallia admitted possession of cocaine separately once the jurors had already been empanelled. The verdict will therefore address only the remaining counts.

During the trial, expert witnesses told the court that the cannabis seized in the case weighed around 53 kilograms and had a purity level of approximately 11%. The prosecution argued that the quantity involved was far greater than what could reasonably be considered for personal use.

With the judge’s directions now drawing to a close, the jury is expected to retire to examine the evidence and deliver its verdict on the outstanding charges.

The prosecution is led by Godwin Cini, Kevin Valletta and Danika Vella on behalf of the Attorney General. Mallia is represented by lawyer Joe Giglio. Proceedings are ongoing.