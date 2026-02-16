Austin Mallia found guilty by 7–2 jury verdict in cannabis trafficking case

A jury has found Austin Mallia guilty by 7–2 of aggravated cannabis possession and association for the purpose of trafficking, exposing him to a potential life sentence sought by the Attorney General after an 11-day trial before Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

In a six-hour closing address, prosecutor Godwin Cini challenged the credibility of the accused’s statement and testimony. The prosecution also relied heavily on mobile phone data and CCTV footage exhibited in evidence.

Mallia appeared visibly emotional, breaking into tears and holding on the bar of the dock for support.

He continued to breathe heavily, resting his head in his arms as the jurors filed out and the appointing of the time of sentencing was done.

The case has been adjourned to tomorrow at 11am for submissions on punishment and the determination of the final sentence.

Background

Austin Mallia was accused of involvement in a plan to import cannabis into Malta with the purpose of trafficking it.

The case dates back eight years , and involves multiple persons.

Mallia faced three charges before Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

He was charged with aggravated possession of cannabis, and association for the purpose of trafficking cannabis. He was also charged with the possession of cocaine.

He had admitted to the possession of cocaine after the jurors were selected, leaving them to determine his guilt on the remaining two charges.

The Attorney General had been seeking a life sentence if he was found guilty on those charges.

The facts of the case

According to the prosecution, Mallia first came into contact with a group allegedly planning to import cannabis into Malta around eight years ago.

Police surveillance had initially focused on a certain Michele Artale, who had arrived in Malta by catamaran, heading directly to an apartment block in Ħamrun.

The following day, officers observed another man, later identified as Mallia, arriving by car and entering the same premises.

Prosecutors alleged that Artale instructed Mallia to wait at the Boċċi Club car park in Lija before directing him to meet Sandro Lo Prest at a yard in Ta’ Qali. When a van entered the yard, police temporarily lost visual contact and were unable to observe what transpired inside.

However, subsequent security camera footage showed Mallia and Lo Prest unloading two boxes into Lo Prest’s vehicle before leaving the premises.

Mallia then returned to the Ħamrun apartment that Artale had been frequenting, where he was shortly afterwards joined by Lo Prest.

Searches carried out by investigators revealed that the boxes being unloaded contained several packages containing what appeared to be cannabis grass.

A court-appointed expert later confirmed the substance to be cannabis, weighing approximately 53kg with a purity level of around 11%.

Judge Conseulo Scerri Herrera presided over the trial.

The prosecution was led by Godwin Cini, Kevin Valletta and Danika Vella on behalf of the Attorney General