Man given suspended prison term after courthouse fight

An unemployed 26-year-old from Santa Luċija, was handed a two-year prison sentence suspended for four years after he had pleaded guilty to injuring another man outside Valletta courthouse.

The incident occurred on 10 December 2025, shortly after the accused, Massimo Fasanelli and the victim, Mario Mallia exited separate court hearings, each facing unrelated criminal charges. A verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation, leaving both men with facial injuries.

Both men were arrested and charges were brought against them.

Despite the violence, Mallia told the court he forgave Fasanelli. During the same sitting, Fasanelli pleaded guilty to the charges brought before him.

The court addressed a clerical error in the sixth charge regarding the specific court and judge that had issued a 2023 bail decree. Magistrate Camilleri Busuttil ruled this was a lapsus calami (slip of the pen), noting that Fasanelli had "enough details to understand what he was being accused of" and was not prejudiced in his defence.

In determining punishment, the court weighed the seriousness of the offences against the defendant’s early admission of guilt, as well as the victim’s declaration of forgiveness.

In addition to the suspended sentence, the court ordered the confiscation of €4,000 from Fasanelli’s previously lodged bail guarantees. The amount reflected five separate forfeitures, ranging between €700 and €1,000, linked to cases dating back to 2021.

A two-year restraining order was also issued in favour of the victim. Any breach of this order could result in a €7,000 fine or a further two-year prison term.