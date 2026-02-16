Court hears how 25-year-old accused beat mother severally in domestic row

A 25-year-old unemployed was charged on Monday, after allegedly beating his mother severally.

He was arrested after his mother reported the domestic violence incident, which involved beatings described as extremely severe.

No details of the incident were laid out in court.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Bail was not requested as the accused still resides with the victim.

In light of this, both the prosecution and defence requested he be held at the Forensic Unit of Mount Carmel.

The court issued a ban on the publication of names.

Duty Magistrate Ann Marie Thake presided over the case.

AG Lawyer Jennifer Polidano led the prosecution, assisted by Inspector Carlos Cordina. Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar appeared for the accused.