Court hears submissions on sentencing in Austin Mallia drug case

A court has started to hear submissions in the case against Austin Mallia, who was found guilty of drug trafficking and aggravated cannabis possession on Monday.

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera started hearing the submissions on Tuesday morning. During the sitting, the prosecution presented a copy of a Facebook post published by the accused’s sister. In her message, Austin Mallia’s sister expressed her disappointment with the Maltese judicial system and claimed that, instead of justice, she had witnessed “manipulation and corruption” on the part of the prosecution. The post was later deleted.

The prosecution stated that such declarations and language were inappropriate and undermine respect for the court and the judicial process. The defence, on the other hand, argued that it had also been the target of personal criticism, and announced that it would be calling several character witnesses before sentencing, including Austin Mallia’s wife and his employer.

The court deferred sentencing to next Tuesday.

The prosecution was led by Superintendent Kevin Pulis and Attorney General lawyers Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Kevin Valletta. Mallia is being represented by lawyers Joe Giglio and Mattea Giglio.