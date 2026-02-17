Man jailed 17 years after importing 15kg of cocaine into Malta

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison and fined €23,000 after admitting to importing 15 kilos of cocaine into Malta, in one of the largest cocaine seizures recorded at a ferry terminal.

Octavian-Viorel Piticariu, Romania, with no fixed residence in Malta, was arrested on 26 January 2024 after police and customs officials intercepted his Volkswagen Touareg shortly after it disembarked from the Pozzallo–Malta catamaran operated by Virtu Ferries.

Piticariu was charged with importation of cocaine, aggravated possession of cocaine not for personal use and association for the trafficking of cocaine. On 29 January 2026, Piticariu formally pleaded guilty to all charges, following a plea agreement reached with the prosecution.

The court heard that the operation followed a joint exercise by the Malta Police Drug Squad and Customs officials stationed at the ferry terminal. After an initial inspection, including a sniffer-dog search, officers noticed suspicious anomalies underneath the vehicle.

An x-ray scan later revealed hidden compartments near the running board and rear wheel. Further dismantling uncovered multiple blue packages bound with yellow rope, containing cocaine. Additional packages were found after Piticariu voluntarily provided information to investigators.

Laboratory analysis confirmed the substance was cocaine with a purity level of 55.7% and weighed approximately 15 kilograms in total.

The court was told that the quantity, purity, and concealment method clearly showed the drugs were intended for trafficking. DNA analysis on the packages also indicated the involvement of at least two other individuals, both in Malta and abroad.

Presiding Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera accepted the plea agreement. After taking into account the large quantity of drugs, the high purity level, the early admission of guilt, and the accused’s willingness (although unsuccessful) to cooperate further with authorities, the court sentenced Piticariu to 17 years’ imprisonment and fined him €23,000, payable within one year or convertible to imprisonment.

He was also ordered to pay €5,391.71 in expert and forensic costs.

Defence lawyer Alfred Abela appeared for Piticariu.