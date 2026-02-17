'Don’t come home otherwise I’ll kill you': Man to be deported after threatening wife

A 35-year-old man was handed a suspended prison sentence and ordered to be deported after admitting to threatening his wife.

The North Macedonian man, who resides in St Paul's Bay, was charged with threatening his wife and causing her to fear that violence would be used against her.

The court heard that between 11 and 12 February, the accused repeatedly threatened his wife, the mother of his two minor children. He was also charged with making threats through electronic means on 16 February at around 2:15pm, as well as issuing insults and threats.

During proceedings, the court was told that the accused had called his wife three times and told her: “Don’t come home otherwise I’ll kill you.”

Upon admission of guilt, the court sentenced the man to 14 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years and imposed a €400 fine. The court also ordered his immediate deportation from Malta.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Christian Cauchi, while lawyer Silvan Pulis represented the accused. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the sitting.