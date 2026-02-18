Motorcyclist suffers grievous injuries in Gozo crash

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Triq l-Għarb, Għasri.

A 36-year-old man from San Lawrenz, who was driving a Honda motorcycle, sustained grievous injuries after a collision with another vehicle in Gozo on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at 6:45am in Għasri, with the second vehicle being a Nissan Qashqai, driven by a 38-year-old man from Żejtun, the police said.

A medical team treated the motorcyclist on site, but he was transported to the hospital, where he was certified as having grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.