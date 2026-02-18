menu

Motorcyclist suffers grievous injuries in Gozo crash

The accident happened at 6:45am in Għasri

juliana_zammit
18 February 2026, 11:19am
by Juliana Zammit

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Triq l-Għarb, Għasri.

A 36-year-old man from San Lawrenz, who was driving a Honda motorcycle, sustained grievous injuries after a collision with another vehicle in Gozo on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at 6:45am in Għasri, with the second vehicle being a Nissan Qashqai, driven by a 38-year-old man from Żejtun, the police said.

A medical team treated the motorcyclist on site, but he was transported to the hospital, where he was certified as having grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Juliana Zammit is a part-time staff reporter and social media journalist. She is current...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.