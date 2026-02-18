Repeat offender jailed for four years after breaching bail and suspended sentence

A 22-year-old man from Qormi has been sentenced to an effective four-year prison term after admitting to breaching two separate bail decrees and committing an offence while under a suspended sentence.

Luke Cremona was sentenced on Tuesday after admitting that, in the early hours of 3 July 2025 and on other previous occasions, he breached conditions imposed under two separate bail decrees – one granted on 11 June 2024 and another issues on 17 September 2024.

Before accepting the guilty plea, the court warned Cremona of the legal consequences and granted him time to reconsider. He confirmed his admission.

In considering punishment, the court described Cremona’s criminal record as “unfavourable”, noting that despite his young age he had already served custodial sentences.

His previous convictions include threatening his mother and causing her to fear violence, breaching probation and court orders, uploading a derogatory TikTok video targeting a police inspector and breaking into his mother’s home and stealing items.

n separate proceedings, another court had heard how Cremona pushed his probation officer out of her car, drove off with the vehicle and later abandoned it.

Last May, he admitted breaching bail conditions and reckless driving and was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years. That suspended sentence was still operative when the present offences were committed.

The court noted that Cremona had previously been found guilty of breaching bail conditions yet continued engaging in similar conduct, showing what it described as irresponsibility, unreliability and disregard for court orders.

For the latest offences, he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, with time already spent in preventive custody to be deducted. The court also ordered the forfeiture of a €1,000 deposit linked to the June 2024 bail decree and a €2,000 personal guarantee tied to the September 2024 decree. Bail in those proceedings was revoked and his re-arrest ordered.

Because the new offences were committed during the operative period of the suspended sentence, the court activated that two-year term. Cremona will therefore serve a total effective prison sentence of four years.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Colin Sheldon. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the case.