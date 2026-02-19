Motorcyclist, 32, injured in Naxxar collision

A 32-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic collision in Naxxar on Tuesday evening.

Police said the accident happened at around 10pm in Triq is-Salina.

Preliminary investigations showed the collision involved a Hyundai Kona driven by a 40-year-old Libyan man residing in Ħal Għaxaq and a Honda WW125 motorcycle ridden by a 32-year-old man from San Ġwann.

A medical team was called to the scene and an ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.