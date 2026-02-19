Man pleads guilty to cannabis possession, drugs exhibited in court

A 31-year-old Somali national pleaded guilty to drug-related charges after 60 small sachets of cannabis were exhibited in court.

The case was heard on Thursday, whereby Mohamed Hussein Abdi was charged with drug possession in circumstances indicating that it was not for his personal use.

The charges relate to an alleged offence committed on 17 February. He was also charged as being a recidivist having previously been found guilty in judgments that have since become definitive.

Upon arraignment, Abdi immediately pleaded guilty to the charges. Before accepting the plea, Magistrate Lara Lanfranco informed the accused that he must understand the nature of the charges brought against him, as well as the consequences of a guilty plea.

During the sitting, the prosecution exhibited the drugs allegedly found in the accused’s possession, whereby 60 small sachets of cannabis had been seized.

In submissions on punishment, the prosecution stated that it was not insisting on a freezing and confiscation order. However, it requested the confiscation of the exhibited items and the destruction of the illegal substance presented during the hearing.

The case was adjourned for judgment on 9 March at 9am.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa, while defence lawyer Yanika Bugeja appeared for the accused.