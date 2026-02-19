State ordered to pay €254,000 over 'derisory' rent of Labour's Valletta club as tenants escape eviction

A constitutional court has ruled the owners of a prime Republic Street property, used as a Labour Party club for 70 years, suffered a breach of their fundamental rights.

The breach was due to "infamous" rent laws that capped their income at just over €600 a year while the market value soared to €44,000.

On Thursday, Judge Francesco Depasquale ordered the State Advocate to pay €254,307 in damages to the co-owners of the premises of the Valletta Labour Party club.

A ‘derisory’ income in a prime location

The plaintiffs, who collectively own 96% (24/25 shares) of the property, told the court that the building had been leased to the Labour Party (LP) for approximately seven decades.

They described the annual rent of €604.12 as "kera irriżorja" (derisory rent) and argued they were forced into an indefinite renewal of the lease by the "dispożizzjonijiet infami" (infamous provisions) of the Reletting of Urban Property (Regulation) Ordinance.

The court-appointed expert, architect Elena Borg Costanzi valued the prominent Valletta property at €880,000.

While the owners were receiving roughly €50 per month, the expert estimated that the property's market rental value had climbed from €1,500 in 1987 to €44,000 per year by 2023.

The owners further lamented that while they were deprived of a fair income, the Labour Party was generating its own revenue from the site.

The court heard that the club paid the owners an additional 5% of its annual income from commercial activities, but the plaintiffs argued these amounts were "miserable" compared to the property's true potential.

The ‘erroneous’ state defence

The State Advocate contested the claims, arguing that the owners had entered the lease voluntarily in 1953 and that the State has a wide "margin of appreciation" to control property in the general interest.

The State also pointed to recent legal amendments (Article 1531J), which it claimed allowed the owners to increase the rent to a minimum of €5,000 or 1% of the property value.

However, Judge Depasquale dismissed this line of reasoning as "waħda żbaljata" (erroneous). The judge clarified that the €5,000 minimum applies specifically to band clubs, whereas political party clubs fall under different regulations that provide for much lower increases.

Court refuses to evict the club owners

Despite the finding of a constitutional breach, the court rejected the plaintiffs' request to evict the Labour Party.

On 6 February 2004, the Valletta Labour Centre Committee had purchased a 1/25 share (4%) of the property from one of the heirs.

The Court ruled that since the tenant is also a co-owner, it cannot be ordered to vacate its own property in a constitutional forum.

Judge Depasquale noted that as an owner, the tenant cannot be ordered to be evicted from a property that is also his, and that any dispute regarding the termination of the lease between co-owners must be addressed in separate civil proceedings.

Awarding damages

In calculating the damages, the court looked at the period from May 1987 (when the European Convention on Human Rights became enforceable in Malta) to April 2023.

The total market rental value for this period was calculated at €485,000.

Following established constitutional formulas, the Court applied a 30% reduction for the social aim of the law and a further 20% reduction for market uncertainty.

After deducting the rent already paid by the PL (€15,697), the total liquidated damages for the property were set at €264,903.

The judge ordered the State Advocate to pay the plaintiffs €254,307, representing their 96% share.

The court emphasised such awards are intended to have a "punitive" and "exemplary" element to address the State's failure to protect fundamental rights.

While the State Advocate was held liable for the damages and the plaintiffs' legal costs, the Labour Party and its committee were ordered to bear solely their own costs, with the judge noting they were merely beneficiaries of a law they did not author.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Kris Busietta and Alessandro Farrugia represented the aggrieved party.

Lawyer Ramona Attard represented the Labour Party.