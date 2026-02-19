Appeal lodged against two 14-storey hotels in Tas-Sliema upheld

The Planning Tribunal has upheld an appeal filed by residents, environmental organisations and the Sliema Local Council, revoking a permit that allowed the construction of two 14-storey hotels with 158 rooms in a residential street in Sliema.

The decision halts a proposed project by developer Dale Spiteri to demolish existing dwellings and construct two separate three-star Class 3B hotels at a site bordered by Triq Markizi Zimmermann Barbaro and Triq Bisazza.

The appeal was filed by environmental NGOs Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar and Din l-Art Ħelwa, the Sliema Local Council, and a large number of residents living in the surrounding area. In its ruling, the tribunal agreed the approved development was incompatible with the planning framework governing the area.

The Tribunal accepted arguments most of the site lies within a designated Residential Area under the North Harbour Local Plan, where large-scale hotel development is restricted.

It found the Planning Authority’s reliance on regeneration and consolidation policies to justify the project was misplaced, given the scale, intensity and commercial nature of the proposal.

A key factor in the decision was the height and massing of the buildings.

The approved development would have reached approximately 45 metres on Triq Bisazza and over 43 metres on Triq Markizi Zimmermann Barbaro, significantly exceeding applicable height limitations. The tribunal noted that the proposal failed to respond positively to its immediate urban context and would have introduced excessive bulk into a streetscape characterised predominantly by low-rise residential buildings.

The tribunal also took issue with access and traffic considerations.

Triq Markizi Zimmermann Barbaro was described as a narrow residential street with limited vehicular access, in parts measuring little more than 1.6 metres wide. The absence of on-site parking and the failure to carry out a full Traffic Impact Assessment, despite the area being identified as traffic-sensitive, were found to weigh against the approval.

Concerns related to sanitary regulations, safety and third-party rights were also upheld.

The tribunal agreed the development breached health and sanitary regulations governing building heights along narrow streets and raised unresolved issues regarding emergency access. It further accepted the proposed windows and balconies overlooking narrow private passages would have infringed privacy standards and prejudiced neighbouring property rights.

The ruling also highlighted deficiencies in the submitted plans, including the omission of existing structures on part of the site, as well as the lack of explicit approval from the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability, despite initial objections on accessibility grounds.

In upholding the appeal, the tribunal concluded that the permit conflicted with multiple provisions of the Local Plan, the Development Control Design Policy, sanitary legislation and national strategic planning objectives.

As a result, the development permission was revoked, marking a significant victory for residents and organisations opposing large-scale commercial development in established residential areas of Sliema.

Lawyer Darren Carabott appeared for the appellants with perit Jesmon Mugliett.

Lawyer Tanya Sciberras, who has now passed away, was one of the objectors.