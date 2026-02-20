Court acquits man of armed robbery from Qormi CFC outlet

A 36-year-old man has been cleared of all charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery at the CFC fast food outlet in Qormi.

Shaunvic Felice was charged with aggravated theft, possession of a knife without a licence, breach of probation and treatment orders and recidivism.

The incident occured in the early hours of 8 January 2023.

Prosecutors alleged a masked man entered the outlet armed with a knife, threatened the cashier and stole approximately €400 in cash. The robber was then seen fleeing on foot in the direction of the Qormi Park and Ride.

The prosecution’s case relied heavily on CCTV footage obtained from the CFC outlet, the Pavi Complex and nearby streets. The footage saw the masked robber wearing a white hoodie, a red shirt underneath and dark trousers. Similar footwear and clothing which the man was seen wearing later found at Felice’s residence.

The prosecution argued that CCTV footage showed the aggressor coming from the direction opposite the Pavi Complex and since the accused lived nearby and was known to police, CCTV footage near his residence was also analysed.

A man was also seen leaving an apartment block where Felice lived shortly before the robbery, wearing the exact same clothing as the alleged perpetrator.

The prosecution argued that these circumstantial elements pointed clearly to Felice as the perpetrator.

The defence countered that none of the evidence conclusively identified Felice as the robber. More importantly, the victim himself could not identify the attacker as his face had been fully covered.

Also relying on expert reports, the prosecution claimed there was a correlation between the accused and the aggressor in terms of clothing, timing, and movement. They further held that a certain camera had caught the aggressor’s uncovered face prior to the robbery and the accused identified himself.

The court, however, found that the accused was not clearly identifiable in the CCTV footage or stills prior to the robbery as the face was not clearly visible.

The court further noted discrepancies between the clothing and footwear of the accused and those of the aggressor, especially in the sandals and the hoodie worn.

Although the footage showed the aggressor coming from the general direction of the accused’s residence, it did not establish that he actually came from there.

Furthermore, the time gap of almost one hour between a person leaving the apartment block and the robbery made the prosecution’s suggested route implausible. The court further noted that the accused lived in a block of apartments and that the mere presence of a man wearing a white hoodie exiting the building did not necessarily identify the accused.

Additionally, there was no evidence showing that the aggressor actually returned to the accused’s residence after the robbery. In fact, the robber fled towards the Park and Ride.

The court therefore held that the circumstantial evidence brought forward by the prosecution was not clear and unequivocal in such a manner that it could lead to no reasonable conclusion other than the guilt of the accused.

Shaunvic Felice was thus acquitted of all charges.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Rodrick Agius.

Magistrate Ann- Marie Thake presided.