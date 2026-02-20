Fraudster who used fake bank apps to swindle victims denied bail

A court has issued a decree, denying bail to 25-year-old Tammy Caruana, who is charged with money laundering, fraud, and forming part of an organised crime group, among other offences.

She denies the charges.

During Thursday’s sitting, the defence filed a fresh request for bail, arguing most evidence had already been collected.

The prosecution objected, stating many of the victims have not yet testified and that granting Caruana bail would be premature.

In its decision, the court held the case is indeed still at a very early stage.

It also held the nature of the offences brought against the accused, together with the circumstances surrounding the case, do not give much confidence and the potential risk of danger cannot be excluded at this stage.

The court further noted the lack of evidence regarding the means available to the accused to provide adequate guarantees for the purposes of the ongoing proceedings.

It also referred to the potential links with third parties or entities, both in Malta and abroad, particularly in light of pending investigations, which could be hindered or compromised if bail were granted.

Additionally, the court took into account interpretations given by constitutional courts on the factors that must be considered when deciding whether to grant bail. In light of all these elements, the court concluded that there was more than one reason why it did not have the necessary peace of mind to grant bail.

The request for bail was thus denied.

How the scam operated

Testifying in court, inspector Claire Vella Borg of the FCID explained the investigation began in late September 2024 after police received numerous reports from Bank of Valletta customers.

Victims reported receiving phone calls informing them that suspicious transactions had been flagged on their accounts. They were told the transactions were on hold and needed confirmation. Victims were then informed they would receive a text message and were instructed to click on a link, which led to a webpage resembling the official BOV login page.

Victims were guided through the process of entering their banking usernames and authorising transactions using first-time and second-time digital signatures.

Once completed, they were instructed to delete and reinstall their banking applications.

Communication would then abruptly stop, and within days victims began receiving notifications of unauthorised transactions on their accounts. Most transactions were below €5,000, with some victims suffering multiple withdrawals.

Multiple banks affected

By May 2025, similar reports were received from APS Bank. Complaints later also emerged involving HSBC and BNF Bank.

As reports exceeded 100 victims, police requested IP address samples from the affected banks. While some IP addresses were Maltese, at least one originated from foreign locations, indicating possible international involvement.

Police later received an anonymous report from a Corradino Correctional Facility inmate identifying the suspect and providing details about her lifestyle, vehicle, and address. Investigations showed the accused was not employed at the time.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Claire Vella Borg, assisted by lawyers Marica Ciantar and Mauro Abela on behalf of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Stefano Filetti appeared as parte civile for Bank of Valletta plc.

Lawyers Roberto Spiteri and Franco Galea represented the accused.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco issued the decree.