Constitutional court awards €18,500 for 20-year delay in criminal proceedings

A man has been awarded €18,500 in non-pecuniary damages after the Constitutional Court found that his right to a fair hearing within a reasonable time was breached, following criminal proceedings that took almost 20 years to conclude.

The Constitutional Court held that Emanuel Magri suffered a violation of his fundamental right to a hearing within a reasonable time, after proceedings against him dragged on for nearly two decades. However, the court rejected his request to have his prison sentence annulled or reduced, holding that financial compensation was the appropriate remedy.

Magri had filed a constitutional application claiming that the extraordinary delay violated Article 39 of the Maltese Constitution and Article 6(1) of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The criminal proceedings instituted against him took almost 20 years to be decided: approximately 15 years for the Court of Magistrates to deliver judgment on 11 May 2018, and a further five years for the appeal to be decided on 4 July 2023.

In his constitutional application, he argued that this violation should result in the cancellation or variation of his custodial sentence.

Magri argued that purely monetary compensation is not an effective remedy where someone is already imprisoned and that the only real remedy is a reduction or remission of sentence. He maintained that it is unfair for an individual to spend 20 years awaiting the outcome of a case due to “gross negligence and carelessness in the handling of proceedings”.

Emanuel Magri had been charged with associating with others to traffic heroin and with attempting to bribe a police officer on Boxing Day and in the days prior to December 26. The case involved a controlled delivery of drugs involving Atanas Dimitrov, a courier, Mario Borg and Emanuel Magri. Dimitrov arrived in Malta from Turkiye and was found carrying drug capsules after which the police conducted a controlled delivery. Magri met Dimitrov, accepted an envelope with money and was arrested shortly thereafter.

The case originated in 2003 and concluded only in 2023, following proceedings before the Magistrates’ Court, the Criminal Court, and the Criminal Court of Appeal.

From the outset, the case suffered from significant delays at first instance, mainly due to repeated adjournments, missing court acts, non-appearance of witnesses, lack of readiness on the part of the prosecution, administrative failures within the court registry, and the transfer or reassignment of magistrates and judges.

The proceedings were further complicated by legislative amendments to Chapter 101 and by jurisdictional uncertainty as to whether the case should be heard by the Court of Magistrates or the Criminal Court.

At first instance, Magri was found guilty on the first charge, acquitted on the second, and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment. Magri lodged an appeal in 2018 but the appellate stage was also affected by delays, including judicial reassignments and prolonged intervals between hearings and the delivery of judgment.

The final judgment of the Court of Criminal Appeal was delivered in July 2023. The court confirmed his conviction on the principal charge but reduced his sentence from seven years’ imprisonment to four years and six months, expressly taking into account the lengthy passage of time.

The police commissioner and attorney general did not dispute the length of the proceedings. However, they replied that a mere delay is not enough but it must also be capricious or abusive. They held that some delays were attributable to Magri himself and his defence.

They also countered that the criminal courts had already mitigated the sentence to reflect the passage of time and that constitutional proceedings cannot be used to escape a lawful sentence. The State also maintained that, even if a breach were found, only moral damages could be awarded, not a sentence reduction.

State contributed to delays

The court relied extensively on European Court of Human Rights jurisprudence, holding that whether proceedings were conducted within a reasonable time must be assessed by considering the complexity of the case, the conduct of the accused, the conduct of the authorities and courts, and what was at stake for the accused.

The court emphasised that no single stage of proceedings can be examined in isolation and the entire procedural history must be assessed as a whole.

While acknowledging that the case involved multiple accused persons, international drug trafficking elements, and numerous witnesses and expert reports, the court held that the case was not so complex as to justify proceedings lasting nearly two decades.

The court accepted that part of the delay was attributable to Magri, including failures to appear at hearings, adjournments requested by the defence, changes of legal representation and failure to monitor hearing dates after legislative changes.

These periods were excluded from the delay attributable to the State.

However, the court found extensive delays attributable to the State, including repeated prosecution adjournments due to unavailable witnesses, prosecutors appearing without essential documentation, investigating officers repeatedly unavailable and loss of court files, which required reconstruction. The court stressed that it is the State’s duty to organise its judicial system so as to comply with Article 6 obligations.

The court accepted that the prolonged proceedings kept Magri in a prolonged state of uncertainty and limited his ability to effectively defend himself.

The Constitutional Court upheld the fact that there was a violation of Article 39 of the Constitution and Article 6(1) of the Convention. The breach was partly attributable to the State, after excluding delays caused by Magri, but the effective remedy was compensatory, not punitive.

The court rejected Magri’s request to interfere with the sentence imposed by the Criminal Court of Appeal, noting that the appeals court had already reduced the sentence specifically because of the delay. Any further interference would undermine legal certainty and the authority of the criminal courts.

In deciding compensation, the court took into account approximately 18 years of unjustified delay attributable to the State and the mitigation already applied by the Criminal Court of Appeal. The court awarded €18,500 in non-pecuniary damages and ordered that partial legal costs be payable by the State.

Lawyer Edward Gatt represented Magri.