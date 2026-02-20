Bormla panther: Police investigations into case still ongoing

Police investigations into the case concerning a black panther in the streets of Bormla is still ongoing, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

Investigations into the case which surfaced on Wednesday are being carried out with the Environment and Resource Authority (ERA) and Animal Welfare.

Questions whether individuals will be charged, and whether the exotic animal is in the custody of its original owner remained unanswered.

On Wednesday, claims began circulating on social media that a black panther was spotted in the streets of Bormla.

Later that same day, Malta’s animal welfare commissioner dismissed claims circulating online that a wild cat is roaming a residential area in Bormla, saying there was no evidence that a panther or jaguar is on the loose.

The claim first surfaced online in a post by Terry Muscat, who claimed people told her of a wild black cat on the roof of a residence.

She said that when people allegedly spotted the large animal, it jumped down “three storeys” into the road.

In a statement, the Office of the Commissioner said it is aware of reports alleging the sighting of a wild animal within the locality. However, following checks with available sources — including individuals who initially raised the alarm — information gathered indicates that no wild cat is at large.

The matter has been referred to the competent authorities, including the Directorate of Animal Welfare, for any necessary follow-up in line with their enforcement role.

But on Thursday, the seemingly unbelievable claims turned out to be true. A police spokesperson confirmed a report had been made over the incident.

Later, CCTV was published online showing the cub falling into Dom Mintoff Street in the vicinity of the American University of Malta (AUM) building from a nearby residence.

NGO Vuċi għall-Annimali demanded a full investigation into the matter by the Environmental Protection Unit and a DNA analysis of the cat to determine where it came from. The cub is believed to be between four and six months old.