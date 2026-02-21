Man granted bail after admitting to downloading child sex abuse material

A 31-year-old man was granted bail on Saturday after admitting in court to downloading and possessing child sex abuse material, including material involving children under the age of nine.

The accused was arraigned under arrest and pleaded guilty to the charges.

During proceedings, the man’s psychotherapist told the court that he had been undergoing therapy for approximately 14 months and had shown commitment and progress.

The defence requested a pre-sentencing report, which was upheld by the court.

The court granted the accused bail against a personal guarantee of €6,000 and ordered him to sign the bail book twice weekly at a police station.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted, while lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the accused.