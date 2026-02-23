‘It-Tito’ acquitted of double arson after prosecution fails to bridge probative gap

A man accused of carrying out two separate arson attacks in 2020 was cleared of all charges by the Court of Magistrates on Thursday.

Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia ruled that the evidence produced by the prosecution failed to prove the involvement of Jesmond Cassar beyond reasonable doubt.

Cassar, 51, who has no fixed address, faced charges related to the voluntary arson of a Mazda in Qormi on 5 September 2020 and a Dodge 50 series truck in Żebbuġ on 1 November 2020.

He was also charged with causing voluntary damage to the vehicles and recidivism.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

First arson: Mazda set ablaze in Qormi

The Court heard how a Mazda belonging to George Azzopardi was set on fire in Triq il-Kbira, Qormi.

While security footage captured a man with a blue towel wrapped around his head pouring liquid over the car and igniting it, the court found the quality of the film was not sufficient to confirm the identity of the perpetrator.

The court noted that the person in the footage appeared "tall and thin," with generic characteristics that did not allow for a positive identification.

Furthermore, a witness previously accused of hiring someone to carry out the attack, testified that he only knew the accused by sight and denied any collaboration.

Second arson: Dodge truck fire in Żebbuġ

Footage showed Carmelo Borg, who was arraigned separately over the case, driving a vehicle to the scene, from which another man emerged carrying what later turned out to be a fuel cannister.

The individual spread liquid near the truck and set it on fire before leaving.

The prosecution argued that Cassar was the person in the footage because the individual appeared to limp, and medical records confirmed Cassar had suffered a leg injury around that time affecting his gait.

Police also claimed that footwear seen in the video resembled flip-flops Cassar had been observed wearing days later.

The court, however, noted that the footwear had never been seized or subjected to forensic comparison, weakening the evidential chain.

Further doubt came from Borg’s testimony.

He stated that on the night of the incident he had driven a man he described as being about 65 years old to obtain fuel.

Cassar, by contrast, was 46 at the time.

Magistrate Sant Lia described the 19-year age difference as a “significant discrepancy” rather than a minor approximation, particularly where identification depended heavily on witness description.

In her judgment, the magistrate stressed in criminal proceedings, evidential chains must be solid and coherent to meet the standard of proof beyond reasonable doubt.

Cassar was acquitted of all charges.

Police inspectors Mario Xiberras and Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyer David Bonello appeared for Cassar.