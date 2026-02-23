Man granted bail after motorised bicycle collision leaves teenager seriously injured

A 22-year-old man from Lija has been released on bail after a traffic collision that left a 16-year-old boy with permanent injuries, including the loss of a testicle.

Ruslan Maggi was arraigned in court on Monday in connection with an incident that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Clive Abela, told the court that the teenager had been riding a motorised bicycle along a main road when he was struck by a Mazda driven by the accused.

The impact caused severe trauma to the boy’s groin, and medical evidence later confirmed the loss of a testicle.

According to the prosecution, the vehicle had crossed the centre lines between red bollards prior to the collision.

It argued that any irregularities relating to the motorised bicycle, including the fact that the minor was riding an unregistered motorised bicycle, were irrelevant to how the accident occurred.

The prosecution also criticised the conduct following the collision, noting that the police were not called to the scene. Instead, the injured teenager was taken away in a taxi while the accused left the area. No immediate medical assistance was sought at the location.

Lawyers Mario Mifsud and Nicholas Mifsud, appearing for the defence, described the incident as “unfortunate” and attributed part of the situation to what they characterised as negligence on the part of the injured party.

They told the court that the minor had been riding the scooter on a main road despite it not being registered and allegedly without his family’s knowledge.

The defence further argued that the accused left the scene after the victim pleaded with him to not escalate things, as he did not want his father to learn about the incident.

They also maintained that the injury to the testicles was not immediately apparent at the time.

The prosecution did not object to a request for bail.

The court granted bail subject to conditions.

The case was adjourned for judgment on 13 May.

Magistrate Abigail Critien presided.