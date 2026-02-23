Wife forgives husband, wants reconciliation despite ‘severe’ risk assessment

A 69-year-old man from Valletta pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges related to domestic violence against his wife, who appeared in court under oath to express her wish to forgive him and have him return home.

The victim, who lives with the accused and is his wife, made a statement under oath in which she said she wanted to forgive him.

She attributed the incident to prolonged and severe stress caused by third parties, explaining that the situation had been ongoing for months, if not years.

“Being under such pressure can make anyone say things they don’t mean,” she remarked, before stating that she would now “forget the whole matter”.

The magistrate pointed out that her risk assessment had indicated a severe danger. She asked the victim if she wished to reconsider her position, but the woman reiterated her desire for the accused to return home.

She emphasised that she would take responsibility for her own actions going forward and would be vigilant about third parties to prevent similar situations from recurring.

The victim stressed she had no interest in a protection order and confirmed she had come to her decision freely, after thinking it through overnight.

She said that they would be resorting to family therapy, including taking up her social worker’s recommendation of following up through the Foundation for Social Welfare Services service known as STOP.

Magistrate Abigail Critien presided.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Carlos Cordina.

Legal procurator Peter Paul Zammit represented the accused.