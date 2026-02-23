Man admits to dangerous driving without licence or insurance

A 23-year-old man has admitted to driving without a licence or insurance in Żejtun and will be sentenced later this month, with deportation proceedings expected to follow.

Zakaria Ramadan pleaded guilty when arraigned before Magistrate Abigail Critien on Monday.

Police stopped the Toyota he was driving on Saturday after observing what they described as dangerous driving in Żejtun.

Checks showed he did not hold a valid driving licence and that the vehicle was not insured.

In court, Ramadan confirmed his admission to the charges.

Prosecuting inspector Antonello Magri told the court that the accused cooperated with officers during the arrest and investigation.

The court was informed that the man does not have regular residence status in Malta and may will face deportation once the criminal proceedings are concluded.

The prosecution did not insist on a fine and requested that the court consider a suspended prison term in view of the circumstances.

Ramadan is being assisted by legal aid lawyer Victor Bugeja.

Sentencing has been adjourned to a later date.