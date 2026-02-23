Man caught with two grams of cannabis and two grams of cocaine charged with trafficking

A 22-year-old man has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to charges of aggravated possession and trafficking of cocaine and cannabis, after police found him with 2g of each substance and €650 in cash.

Russell Ghiller appeared in court on Monday, accused of possessing cocaine and cannabis in circumstances suggesting the substances were not intended for personal use.

He was also charged with trafficking of the drugs and association to do so.

He was further charged with accusations of money laundering, breaching previous bail conditions and driving without a licence.

Ghiller pleaded not guilty.

Police inspector Nico Zarb told the court that the manner in which the drugs were discovered pointed to trafficking.

Defence lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar sought bail, arguing that the drugs had already been seized and that investigators had extracted data from his mobile phone, meaning the evidence had been secured.

He said his client was prepared to comply with strict conditions and even relinquish his employment.

The accused’s father, the court heard, was willing to act as guarantor.

However, the prosecution objected to the request, noting that the case was still at an early stage and that there were concerns about potential interference with evidence.

She also indicated that investigations involving third parties were ongoing.

The court rejected the bail application and ordered the man to be held in custody.

The court upheld a request for a freezing order on the accused’s assets.

Magistrate Abigail Critien presided.

AG lawyer Valentina Cassar led the prosection, assisted by Inspector Nico Zarb.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar appeared for the accused.