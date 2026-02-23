Second alleged victim recounts threats, passports withheld in trafficking case against Fabio Vespa

A second alleged victim has testified in the criminal proceedings against Fabio Vespa, describing how what began as an offer of work in Malta descended into alleged threats, financial demands and fear.

Testifying under oath, the Colombian woman told the court she had first come to Malta three summers ago through an escort agency. She described that experience as negative, but said financial pressures pushed her to consider returning.

It was during that earlier stay that she met Damiano Nicastro, then a client. After a dispute with the agency operator, she had moved out of the shared residence and into a hotel, where she encountered him.

According to her testimony, Nicastro admitted he did not have enough money to pay her on one occasion but gave her his phone number and promised to settle the payment later. She said he appeared to notice how distressed she had been at the time.

Contact resumed from Colombia

After she returned to Colombia, the two remained in contact. The witness testified that Nicastro sent her money on several occasions and requested video calls during which he would ask her to perform sexual acts in exchange for payment.

She told the court she had mentioned financial difficulties and relatives in passing. It was then, she said, that Nicastro suggested she, her sister and her aunt could travel to Malta together.

In February 2024, she returned to Malta after being promised that an apartment would be rented for her and that documentation would be arranged for her to work as a cleaner. She said she did not suspect anything irregular and accepted immediately.

The witness testified that Nicastro informed the three women he had purchased their flight tickets. She said he proposed that she would work as a cleaner, while her sister and aunt would provide sexual services in addition to cleaning jobs once permits were issued. She refused a suggestion that she receive a commission from their earnings.

‘Paolo’ and the cost of flights

She confirmed that Nicastro arranged the flights, adding that she had intended to repay the cost once she began working.

However, upon arrival in Malta, they were told their work permits were still pending. Faced with financial uncertainty, the women eventually resumed prostitution.

The witness said she later learned that the flights had in fact been paid for by Vespa, who introduced himself to them under the name “Paolo”.

Passports withheld, €10,000 demanded

According to her testimony, the situation deteriorated after the women handed over their passports, which were allegedly collected under the pretext of securing employment documentation.

She said that although the documents had been taken for work permit purposes, the men later demanded around €10,000 without providing any breakdown of expenses. She described this as extortion, saying it amounted to taking something that belonged to a person and demanding money for its return.

The day after her sister’s birthday, she said, she did not see Vespa again.

She recounted tensions in the apartment, including an incident in which Nicastro allegedly made “a whole show” over a discrepancy of around €100 in rent payments.

The witness also alleged that both men frequently used cocaine in her presence. The defence pointed out that this allegation had not previously been raised in the proceedings.

‘Constant fear’

The woman testified that the men demanded payments for rent, flight costs and a percentage of the women’s earnings. She estimated they paid roughly €1,500 in total.

She further alleged that Vespa repeatedly asked both her and her sister to engage in sexual acts with him. When she refused unless he paid like other clients, she claimed he responded that he did not need to pay because he had financed her travel.

Describing the atmosphere as one of “constant fear”, she said the women would sometimes lock their bedroom door before going to sleep.

At one stage, she added, they were asked to pay €700 to have their passports returned.

Court rejects bail request

Following her testimony, the court heard submissions on bail.

The prosecution argued that a sensitive witness still had to testify and noted that Vespa had previously left Malta and was returned under a European Arrest Warrant. It warned of a real risk of absconding or interference with evidence.

The defence argued that Vespa had presented himself at the airport using his original documents and had not concealed his identity.

The court rejected this argument, observing that during investigations he had allegedly used false personal details and operated under the alias “Paolo”. It also referred to his criminal record, describing a pattern of avoiding border controls and using false documentation.

In its assessment, the court said the accused appeared “well-versed in deception” and had not hesitated to mislead public authorities. It concluded that the risk of flight was real and tangible and that he had not provided sufficient guarantees of reliability.

Bail was refused.

The prosecution is being led by lawyer Valentina Cassar, assisted by Inspectors Dorianne Tabone and John Spiteri. Lawyer Roberto Montalto is representing the accused, while lawyers Lara Dimitrijevic and Stephanie Caruana are appearing for the alleged victims as parte civile.