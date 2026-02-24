Appeal dismissed in camping shop compensation case over construction works

The Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling rejecting claims that nearby construction works forced a Birkirkara camping store to shut down, finding the business had already relocated before the works began.

On 27 August 2020, Silvio Abela filed a lawsuit against Paul Aquilina, claiming that construction works carried out between September 2019 and June 2020 on the floor above his store had caused his business, Adventure Camping Shop Limited, to suffer financial losses.

Abela argued that the defendants had failed to carry out a risk assessment before commencing works and that the safety measures implemented on site were insufficient. He claimed that construction materials and equipment were left in front of the shop, allegedly creating a hostile environment for customers.

According to the plaintiff, trucks required for the works were frequently parked in front of the premises, preventing the shop from operating. He maintained that the business was forced to close temporarily from September 2019 until June 2020 while the works were ongoing.

Abela also alleged that construction continued despite requests for compensation for environmental damage caused by the works.

In their statement of defence filed on 20 October 2020, the defendants rejected the claims. They argued that the Adventure Camping Shop on Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara, had been closed since 10 December 2018, and that the business had relocated to Triq Giovanni Papaffy, on the opposite side of the road. A sign had been placed at the original premises informing customers of the move.

The court heard that Abela did not initially disclose this relocation and only admitted it after it emerged during Aquilina’s testimony. In his original evidence, Abela had not mentioned refurbishment works to the old premises or the opening of the new store.

The defence further submitted that the business had been poorly managed and had received an eviction notice on 8 May 2019. They argued that any losses suffered were self-inflicted, as the shop had ceased operating at the original site in 2018, well before construction works began.

The defendants denied obstructing access to the premises. They maintained that no equipment blocked the pavement and that works were carried out during limited hours. Two supporting columns had been erected on either side of the entrance to create a balcony that offered protection to the shop’s doorway. They argued that, had the store been open, customers would still have had access.

The court also heard that the works were conducted under the supervision of an architect and a health and safety officer, and that permission from the local council had been obtained whenever trucks were required on site.

Moreover, the defendants stated that their works had been completed by February 2020, not June 2020 as alleged. Any works carried out after February 2020 were not undertaken by them.

The court also noted that between March and June 2020, businesses were required to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if the works had continued until June, this would not have affected trading during that period.

On 4 June 2025, Abela appealed the first court’s decision dismissing his claims. The Court of Appeal found no basis to criticise the lower court’s assessment and upheld the original judgment, dismissing the appeal.