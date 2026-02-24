Probation for man convicted of supplying cocaine and heroin

Alan Caruana, 46, was on Tuesday convicted of supplying cocaine and heroin and possession in circumstances indicating they were not for his exclusive use.

On 5 May 2016, three police officers were tasked with conducting surveillance on the accused in connection with alleged drug trafficking.

The accused was seen driving off from his residence and he was followed by police until he stopped close to the football ground in Ħal Tarxien.

Police observed a male person, identified as Carmelo Bonnici, approach the accused’s vehicle and making hand contact. Suspecting drug trafficking, police stopped both men.

Bonnici appeared to throw something to the ground. Police retrieved it and found he had discarded three small packets: one contained a white substance, while the other two contained a brown substance.

A search of the accused’s person revealed €395.10 in cash.

Police also searched the accused’s home and found various items associated with drug use in his bedroom. These included a digital scale, a mirror with traces, rolling papers, containers with white powder traces, suspected cannabis resin pieces, multiple mobile phones, a spoon, used and new syringes, a sachet with brown substance, a notebook with trafficking-related notations and ID cards belonging to third persons.

Testifying before the court, Bonnici said he suffered from a drug addiction and would buy drugs from whoever could supply him. He stated that the day in question was the first and only time he bought drugs from the accused, confirming his purchase of two cocaine packets and one heroine packet.

A probation officer testified that the accused had a severe drug dependence. He had attempted rehabilitation while serving a prison sentence but was suspended after abusing drugs in prison.

He was later referred to the Rehabilitation Board for Persons Caught with Drugs and it was confirmed that he had successfully completed the process.

A doctor who had treated the accused since 1999 testified that even in his early twenties the accused had a serious heroin problem, including injecting. Although he still had addiction issues, he had made notable progress.

Court appointed expert Godwin Sammut concluded that 3.57g of cannabis resin were found, with a purity of approximately 5%. Analysis of a swab taken from a spoon confirmed the presence of cocaine. Further tests on white powder revealed cocaine with a total weight of 1.60 grams and a purity of approximately 15%. The dark substance recovered was confirmed to be heroin.

The expert explained that he was unable to determine the weight of the heroin because it was in paste form, possibly due to moisture or storage conditions.

In his statement to the police, the accused described his long-standing drug abuse, stating that he began using cannabis at the age of 12 and progressed to cocaine and heroin by the age of 15. He detailed the quantities he consumed and confirmed that the items found during the search belonged to him.

He also admitted that he intended to sell the 11 packets found in his vehicle at €20 per 0.2 g.

The accused acknowledged that he began selling drugs because he could not sustain the financial cost of his addiction. He admitted that part of the cash found on him was derived from drug sales. He explained he had been selling drugs for approximately two months, with the quantities increasing rapidly as several buyers contacted him directly.

However, he claimed that he made no real profit, as any money earned was ultimately consumed by his worsening drug habit.

The court held that the testimony of Carmelo Bonnici, who confirmed purchasing two packets of cocaine and one packet of heroin from the accused, left no doubt as to the first two charges of supplying cocaine and heroin.

This evidence was further supported by the fact that the accused had 11 similarly packaged packets ready for sale in his vehicle, cash divided into separate bundles, and drug-related paraphernalia in his bedroom, including plastic bag corners with traces of substances and a digital scale.

In light of the totality of the evidence, the court found that trafficking in both cocaine and heroin had been proven to the standard required by law. Consequently, aggravated possession of those substances was also established, as the drugs could not have been intended for the accused’s exclusive personal use.

When determining sentence, the court considered the nature and seriousness of the offences, the quantities involved, the fact that the Rehabilitation Board had confirmed that the accused successfully completed rehabilitation and the evidence showing that the offences were primarily linked to his drug dependency.

Having been satisfied that the offences were principally attributable to the accused’s addiction, the court deemed a probation order to be an appropriate penalty.

The accused was found guilty on all charges and was placed under a two-year probation order.

He was also ordered to pay €284.64 in expert costs. The court further ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Inspector Malcolm Bondin prosecuted.

Defence lawyer David Gatt appeared for Caruana.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided.