Austin Mallia argues against life sentence as court decides on punishment

Final submissions have been put forward in the case against Austin Mallia, whose defence team argued against a life sentence in court on Tuesday.

Last week, Mallia was found guilty by a jury of aggravated cannabis possession and association for the purpose of trafficking. Mallia had also admitted to the possession of cocaine after jurors were selected.

On Tuesday, the defence and prosecution delivered their final submissions ahead of the court’s final sentence on his case. Due to the nature of the charges, Mallia is facing a potential life sentence.

During proceedings, reference was made again to a Facebook post published by Isabel Mallia, the sister of the accused. The post, which has since been deleted, reportedly expressed disappointment in the court and the Maltese judicial system, accusing the prosecution of corruption and attempting to manipulate jurors. The allegations were described in court as “very serious”. Investigations were launched into the matter and she was interrogated under caution in connection with the post.

During submissions on punishment, defence lawyer Joe Giglio argued that Austin Mallia’s role should not be equated with that of the other accused, Lo Presti and Artale. Giglio pointed out that telephone records show frequent communication between Lo Presti and Artale. He argued that Mallia’s involvement was significantly lesser and that he had effectively been “used” by the others.

Giglio also stressed that the verdict was unanimous, Mallia has a completely clean criminal record and has worked his entire life as a chef. On this basis, he submitted that Mallia does not merit a life sentence. The defence also referred to a judgment delivered on in a separate case in 2016, where the punishment imposed was a 12-years prison term.

However, prosecutor Godwin Cini argued that the case in question involved an admission, unlike this one. The prosecution emphasised that 50.7 kilograms of cannabis were intended to be trafficked into Malta. Had the police drug squad not intervened, a substantial quantity of cannabis would have entered the local market. The prosecution maintained that the accused formed part of an association of persons acting together to traffic drugs into Malta.

Reference was made to established case law, including an English judgment, emphasising that the quantity of drugs is significant not only in itself but also because of the number of people who may be harmed. The court was reminded that drug trafficking has the potential to cause addiction, misery, further crime, and additional victims.

The prosecution urged the court to impose a sentence that would send a strong message to drug traffickers and serve as an effective deterrent.

The defence replied that one shouldn’t be penalised just because one did not admit to the charges.

The sentence is expected to be delivered on Thursday.

Mallia first came into contact with a group allegedly planning to import cannabis into Malta around eight years ago.

Police surveillance had initially focused on Michele Artale, who had arrived in Malta by catamaran and went straight to a residence in Ħamrun. The following day, officers observed another man, later identified as Mallia, arriving by car and entering the same premises.

The prosecution alleged that the plan was for Mallia and Artale to meet a third man, Sandro Lo Presti, and transport the cannabis in Mallia’s van.

Prosecutors alleged that Artale instructed Mallia to wait at the Boċċi Club car park in Lija before directing him to meet Sandro Lo Prest at a logistics warehouse in Ta’ Qali. The police followed Mallia all the way to Ta’ Qali, where he entered the yard and drove out once again with a box stowed on the van. Subsequent security camera footage showed Mallia and Lo Prest unloading two boxes into Lo Prest’s vehicle before leaving the premises and returning to Hamrun.

Police officers intervened just as the two men were unloading the packages containing white goods and proceeded to search the Ħamrun apartment. Searches revealed that the boxes being unloaded contained several packages containing what appeared to be cannabis grass.

A court-appointed expert confirmed the substance to be cannabis, weighing 50.7kg with a purity level of around 11%, valued at over €500,000.

The prosecution was led by Godwin Cini, Kevin Valletta and Danika Vella on behalf of the Attorney General. Mallia was represented by lawyers Joe Giglio and Mattea Giglio.

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera presided over the trial.