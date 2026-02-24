Ex-inmate with 39-page criminal record handed suspended sentence for drugs found in prison cell

An ex-inmate was handed a suspended prison sentence after a court found him guilty of simple possession of narcotic pills while he was incarcerated at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

He was also found of bringing a prohibited item within prison boundaries, namely controlled psychotropic pills.

54-year-old Joseph Camilleri was serving a separate prison sentence at the time of the incident.

Surprise cell search

The court heard that on 25 September 2010, prison staff carried out a surprise search on Camilleri in his cell. Officers found a plastic bag in his trouser pocket containing 24.5 tablets marked “DHC” and 28 tablets marked “CF.” Police were subsequently informed and an expert was appointed to analyse the tablets.

The expert pharmacist reported that the 28 white round tablets were Noctamid, a psychotropic controlled substance while the 24.5 white oval tablets were Dihydrocodeine, a narcotic dangerous drug.

Social Inquiry Reports prepared by probation officers showed that Camilleri had struggled with drug addiction for years. However, the court also noted that he later underwent rehabilitation after following a programme offered by Caritas. He was referred to the Rehabilitation Board for Persons Caught with Drugs, and it resulted that he successfully completed the rehabilitation process.

A central issue in the case was the probative value of a statement Camilleri gave during the investigation stage.

The records showed that Camilleri gave a statement after receiving the usual caution, but without the right to obtain legal advice before interrogation and without the right to be assisted by a lawyer during interrogation.

At the time, Maltese law did not yet provide for both safeguards.

In a sitting held on January 2019, the defence requested the statement be excluded in light of case-law concerning the absence of legal assistance during interrogation. Referring to local constitutional jurisprudence, the court held that while there may not necessarily have been a breach at the earlier stage, a breach could arise if such a statement remained part of the criminal proceedings. The court therefore excluded the statement, along with any alleged verbal admissions and any parts of police testimony that referred to them.

The court noted that no control card was produced to justify lawful possession, and it therefore found that Camilleri possessed the narcotic substance illegally.

However, the court also observed that at the relevant time Camilleri had a serious drug dependency. Aside from the quantity of tablets, which the court said did not necessarily point to aggravated possession, there was no additional evidence proving an intent to traffic.

The tablets were found in one single bag, and Camilleri was alone in his cell. In view of these circumstances, the court held that doubt had to operate in Camilleri’s favour and convicted him of simple possession, not aggravated possession.

The court also found the second charge proved, since Camilleri was an inmate at the time and the prohibited items were brought within prison boundaries.

Camilleri was also charged with recidivism and subsequently acquitted after the court held that the prosecution failed to produce certified copies of the judgments allegedly rendering him a recidivist. The court stressed that it could not rely solely on the information contained in the criminal record but required formal proof through authentic copies of the relevant judgments.

In determining punishment, the court took note of Camilleri’s extensive criminal record, having no less than 39 pages, including aggravated theft and drug possession convictions. At the same time, the court accepted that the offences were principally linked to his drug dependence and recognised his later rehabilitation and reform.

While underlining the seriousness of the offences, the court concluded that a suspended prison sentence was appropriate, particularly because the conviction was for simple possession.

The court imposed a sentence of seven months’ imprisonment suspended for 18 months, together with a fine of €200.

The accused was placed under a two-year supervision order under the guidance of a probation officer. The court also ordered the accused to pay €376.2 in expert costs.

Camilleri was also acquitted in January in a different case involving aggravated drug possession, after the court found the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, citing the absence of scientific confirmation that the substance was cocaine and a lack of conclusive proof linking it to Camilleri.

The case was prosecuted by Inspector Spiridone Zammit.

The judgment was delivered by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.