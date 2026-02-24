Suspended sentence for three Maltese accused of distributing nitrous oxide in in French ski resort

The three Maltese citizens who were charged in connection with a large-scale nitrous oxide distribution operation in the French Alps were handed eight-month prison sentences suspended for two years and fined €1,000 each by a French court in Albertville.

The court also ordered that the men be prohibited from entering France for a period of five years.

The prosecution had requested an effective one-year prison term for each accused.

The case concerned a suspected distribution operation that was allegedly operating in the Savoy region. The men, were charged with possessing and transporting the canisters after being arrested in late January during police searches.

According to French authorities, the investigation began when customs officers discovered 13 pallets of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, stored in industrial units in the French Alps, in the Savoy region.

Subsequent surveillance showed a vehicle unloading goods near the industrial unit, while three rental vehicles were continuously transporting merchandise between the valley and the resort. This led investigators to suspect the existence of an organised distribution network.

Subsequent searches of the suspects’ vehicles, their apartment, and the storage facility resulted in the seizure of 6,325 nitrous oxide canisters with an estimated value of €340,000. Officers also found around €5,000 and more than £1,000 in cash.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the accused, together with French lawyer Pierre-Olivier Lambert.