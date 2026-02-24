Man, 25, jailed eight months for breaching bail and threatening two police officers

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment and fined €1,200 after admitting to breaching bail conditions imposed by two separate court decrees and threatening police officers.

Kurt Muscat was found guilty by the court after he admitted the charges brought against him.

The court heard Muscat failed to comply with conditions imposed by the Criminal Court in February 2023, which required him to report to the St Julian’s Police Station and observe a nightly curfew.

He also breached separate bail conditions imposed by the Court of Magistrates in July 2025. Muscat also admitted to insulting and threatening a police sergeant and a police constable while they were carrying out their official duties.

Before accepting his guilty plea, the court formally warned Muscat of the legal consequences and granted him time to reconsider his admission in consultation with his lawyer.

In sentencing, the court considered the serious nature of repeatedly breaching court orders, noting that the accused showed little regard for judicial authority.

The court also took into account Muscat’s extensive criminal record, as well as his early admission of guilt.

Muscat was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment and fined €1,200.

The court ordered the confiscation of €500 deposited as bail, along with €1,000 given as a personal guarantee under the 2025 bail decree.

It also ordered his re-arrest in other proceedings.