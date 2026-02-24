Victim of St Julian’s brothel describes sleeping between other women and being available 24/7

A Colombian woman told a court on Wednesday that she was required to remain available 24 hours a day for clients, given just 15 minutes to prepare for out-calls and made to share one bed with two other women in the St Julian’s apartment.

The compilation of evidence continues against Silvia Juliana Jinete Vega, Karen Dayanna Pineda, and Janice Jasbeth Ramirez Cummings.

They are charged with human trafficking for the purposes of prostitution, running a brothel, and money laundering, among other charges. The case dates back to December.

The witness, a Colombian national, said she arrived in Malta on 29 November for what was meant to be a holiday lasting until 22 December.

She testified that she had been contacted on WhatsApp by a woman named “Claudia” about staying at an Airbnb in St Julian’s.

She had obtained Claudia’s contact through a friend in Spain who works in prostitution under a fictitious name. That friend had never worked in Malta.

According to the witness, she was simply asked whether she wanted to come to Malta. She insisted that she was not informed about the specific conditions she would face.

When she arrived at the apartment, she found numerous women living there.

She described the property as having a corridor and several bedrooms, each containing a one bed shared by multiple women. She was told to sleep in a bed already occupied by two others and had to lie in the middle. There was no space for clothes or suitcases, and she placed her luggage in the hallway.

“I thought I was coming to a comfortable place where I was free to leave when I wanted,” she said, adding that she instead found strict rules.

The witness testified that upon arrival, the rules were read to her by the women she referred to as the “mummies”, whom she identified in court as the accused.

She said the women were required to remain active 24 hours a day to attend to clients. They were permitted only three hours outside the apartment every 24 hours and had to request permission. If another woman had already asked to go out, they would have to wait their turn, as there was a list of names. There were no days off.

She told the court that sexual services were provided both inside the apartment and through ‘out-calls’.

For ‘out-calls’, she said she was given just 15 minutes to get ready, even if she had been asleep. If she was not prepared in time, she would be shouted at to hurry up.

She described constant messaging while on out-calls, with questions about whether she had arrived, whether she was with the client and whether she had been paid. After the time paid for by the client, she would be told to leave and a car would be waiting, sometimes she wouldn’t even have time to shower.

For a one-hour appointment, clients paid €200, she testified. Payment was sometimes made in cash, and all the money had to be handed immediately to the “mummy” on duty upon arrival back to the apartment. The earnings were split in half, with payments made every Monday.

She said she received a total of €1,700 during her time there, representing half of what she had generated. However, during the week of the police raid, she was not paid.

The women were also charged €20 each for cleaning. While a cleaner attended once or twice weekly, the women themselves swept the corridor, took out rubbish and changed bed linen.

The witness was also suspicious about certain transport charges for out-calls.

While other women allegedly charged around €10 for transport, she claimed that Karen Dayanna Pineda Caicedo charged up to €45. She said she suspected the higher charge meant extra money was being retained for herself.

Cross-examination

Under cross-examination by defence lawyer Charles Mercieca, the witness confirmed she had never met Karen before arriving in Malta.

She said she had never worked in prostitution in Colombia and did not know whether it was illegal there. Before coming to Malta, she had lived in Spain and communicated with Claudia via WhatsApp, but had never met her in person.

She acknowledged that she knew she was coming to Malta to engage in a form of prostitution, but insisted she was unaware of the living and working conditions.

When the rules were explained to her, she said she remained silent and did not contest or fight any of them. She confirmed her passport was always in her possession. She testified that she felt uncomfortable and isolated in a new country where she did not understand the language.

She also said her credit card went missing after she left her bag in the hallway due to lack of space. The card was never recovered and was later blocked.

She confirmed she had cash and had bought a ticket to leave Malta. No one physically stopped her from leaving. She intended to work for a period, gather money and then depart.

Under questioning by defence lawyer Herman Mula, she confirmed she had met the accused for the first time upon arriving in Malta. She also confirmed that she was not paid during the week of the police raid.

The case was deferred to 2 March at 2 pm where another witness is expected to testify.

On the 25th February, bail is set to be argued at 1 pm.

Silvia Juliana Jinete Vega is being represented by lawyers Franco Debono, Karen Dayanna Pineda Caicedo by Charles Mercieca, and Janice Jasbeth Ramirez Cummings by Herman Mula.

Prosecutors from the Office of the Attorney General, Charmaine Abdilla and Etienne Savona, appeared for the prosecution, assisted by Inspectors John Spiteri, Dorianne Tabone, and Marshal Mallia. Lawyer Stephanie Caruana appeared as parte civile.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the case.