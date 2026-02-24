Man denied bail after ex-partner reports ‘extreme danger’ risk assessment

A man arrested on Monday following a report to the Domestic Violence Centre has been charged with causing his former wife to fear that violence would be used against her, as well as threatening her.

A court heard how the couple have been separated for 15 years.

Despite the separation, the accused continued visiting the woman regularly to see their children.

However, three years ago, she decided to stop allowing him access to the children. He nevertheless continued going to the property because he kept a pigeon coop on the roof, where he would feed his birds.

The woman told police she had begun seeing him “everywhere”, alleging that he followed her to the bus stop, when she went shopping, and even when she took their child to school.

Around a month ago, the victim decided to remove the pigeons from the roof. That same day, she received a call from the local police station informing her to prepare all of the accused’s remaining belongings so they could be handed over to the police.

She said she fears him, describing him as possessive, and handed investigators footage showing him allegedly smashing the back door of her home. She told police that his aggressive behaviour had been frequent and increasingly distressing.

On Sunday, she filed a formal report at the Domestic Violence Centre, where a risk assessment was carried out. The assessment concluded that she was in “extreme danger”.

During the arraignment, the defence requested bail. The prosecution objected on the grounds that the victim had yet to testify.

The court issued a protection order in favour of the victim and, citing the pending testimony and the risk of interference with evidence, denied the request for bail.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted. Legal aid lawyer Sarah Ciliberti assisted the accused. The case is being heard before Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil.