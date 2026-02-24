Two arrested after police operations targets drug trafficking operation in St Paul’s Bay

Two men have been arrested following coordinated police operations targeting drug trafficking in St Paul’s Bay.

The Malta Police Force said the arrests were made after several days of surveillance and investigations. Officers carried out two simultaneous operations,o ne in the Ta’ Fra Ben area and another at a residence in Triq ix-Xolfa.

During the first operation in Ta’ Fra Ben, officers observed a 27-year-old Gambian man allegedly selling drugs. He was immediately stopped and searched, with police finding a substance suspected to be cannabis in his possession.

Further searches in the same area led officers to discover a plastic bag hidden under pieces of wood and branches. The bag contained a number of sachets filled with the same suspected substance.

At the same time, during the second operation, officers entered a residence in Triq ix-Xolfa, where they arrested a 34-year-old man from Mali. Searches carried out in various rooms of the property resulted in the discovery of several sachets containing a substance also suspected to be cannabis.

In total, around 75 sachets of drugs were seized in the two operations.

Magistrate Monica Borg Galea has appointed an inquiry.

The two men are being held at the police lock-up for further questioning and are expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days.