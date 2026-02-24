Suspended jail term for man found guilty of causing grievous injuries

A 35-year-old man from Pieta has been found guilty of causing grievous injuries to a 70-year-old resident during an argument in a Gżira residential complex but received a suspended prison sentence after the court concluded the assault happened in the heat of the moment following provocation.

Daniel Templeman was charged over an incident that took place on 21 August 2020 at around 8pm in the parking area of the complex.

The court heard that what started as a verbal dispute regarding the movement of vehicles in the courtyard escalated quickly. Police were called to the scene, where officers found two men present along with family members.

The victim told the court that he was kicked in the abdomen and fell to the ground, alleging he was struck again while on the ground. Witnesses testified that they heard shouting coming from the courtyard during the confrontation and saw Arnaud lying on the ground.

Medical evidence confirmed that the victim suffered grievous injuries and was left with a 10% permanent disability, mainly from back injuries, along with chronic pain and the possibility of future surgical interventions.

Templeman denied kicking the victim and insisted that the altercation became physical when the man allegedly attempted to hit him but instead struck Rachel Templeman, his wife, who suffered minor injuries, including swelling on the rights side of her face. A doctor who provided the certificate confirmed her findings in court.

Templeman admitted that after taking his dog inside a nearby residence he went back to the area and the argument resumed.

In its judgement, the court ruled that the criteria for valid self-defence were not met, noting that Templeman had re-engaged in the dispute after initially stepping away, indicating that the circumstances and the resulting aggression could have been prevented.

Nevertheless, faced with conflicting narratives of the moment the assault occurred, the court determined that the most reliable account was that of Templeman and his spouse concerning the triggering event, especially considering the medical certification validating that she sustained injuries during the incident.

On this basis, the court found Templeman guilty of inflicting grievous injuries but deemed the offence “excusable” due to provocation, since the assault occurred right after his wife was hit.

Templeman was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for four years. The court said that it did not consider an effective prison sentence necessary, taking into account that his criminal record was clear and that the event happened in the spur of the moment.

The court also issued a three-year restraining order for the victim and his family and required Templeman to pay €300 in experts’ costs, and mandated that the decision and the order to be communicated to the Commissioner of Police and informed to the victim.

Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi presided over the case.